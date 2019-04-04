All apartments in Gibsonton
12123 Tree Haven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12123 Tree Haven Avenue, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New listing with all new improvements is waiting for the new owner! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage with 2454 sqf of living space. The kitchen is furnished with all stainless steel appliances and leads to screened in lanai. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen at the same time stay connected to everyone else in the open concept living room and game room near the entrance. All the bedrooms and the loft situated upstairs. The huge master bedroom has a really huge walking closet, the bathroom features a bath tub and a shower with his and her sink. The interior of the home has been freshly painted. South Bay Lakes is a very quite and beautiful community with a pool and a basketball court. The commute to Tampa and surrounding area is very easy, with in minutes you can hop on the I-75 or Selmon Express way for easy access to Tampa international Airport, Mac Dill AFB and downtown Tampa. This home is priced for a quick sale, so call for a showing.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 12123 Tree Haven Avenue have any available units?
12123 Tree Haven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
What amenities does 12123 Tree Haven Avenue have?
Some of 12123 Tree Haven Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12123 Tree Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12123 Tree Haven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12123 Tree Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12123 Tree Haven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12123 Tree Haven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12123 Tree Haven Avenue offers parking.
Does 12123 Tree Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12123 Tree Haven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12123 Tree Haven Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12123 Tree Haven Avenue has a pool.
Does 12123 Tree Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12123 Tree Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12123 Tree Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12123 Tree Haven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12123 Tree Haven Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12123 Tree Haven Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
