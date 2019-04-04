12123 Tree Haven Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel pool basketball court game room

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New listing with all new improvements is waiting for the new owner! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage with 2454 sqf of living space. The kitchen is furnished with all stainless steel appliances and leads to screened in lanai. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen at the same time stay connected to everyone else in the open concept living room and game room near the entrance. All the bedrooms and the loft situated upstairs. The huge master bedroom has a really huge walking closet, the bathroom features a bath tub and a shower with his and her sink. The interior of the home has been freshly painted. South Bay Lakes is a very quite and beautiful community with a pool and a basketball court. The commute to Tampa and surrounding area is very easy, with in minutes you can hop on the I-75 or Selmon Express way for easy access to Tampa international Airport, Mac Dill AFB and downtown Tampa. This home is priced for a quick sale, so call for a showing.



