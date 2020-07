12017 FERN BLOSSOM DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOVELY AND SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS PLUS UPSTAIRS LOFT(OFFICE) AREA, 2 STORY HOME IN DEED RESTRICTED COMMUNITY OF NEWER HOMES, NEAR TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND EXPRESSWAYS 175 AND HWY 41. THE HOME FEATURES GORGEOUS INTERIOR WITH LIGHT SATIN FINISH, LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING AREAS, CERAMIC TILES IN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM AND WET

AREAS, KITCHEN HAS PLENTY OF 42 INCH CABINETS FOR STORAGE, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT HOME, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS,GARDEN BATH AND SEPARATE SHOWER, SECONDARY BEDROOMS ALSO GOOD SIZE, FENCED YARD, COMMUNITY POOL AND MORE …WITH ALMOST 2200 SQ FT LIVING AREA, THIS IS A GREAT HOME FOR A GROWING FAMILY.