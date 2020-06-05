11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this low energy home with sleek contemporary architecture and impressive design, 3 Bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Home is located in the sought out Carriage Pointe community. This SOLAR POWERED SYSTEM will minimize your monthly costs, and you are part of saving the world. The large open kitchen that looks into the family room. The large master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual sinks and an over sized walk in shower. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.