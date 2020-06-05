All apartments in Gibsonton
11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE

11932 Grand Kempston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11932 Grand Kempston Drive, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this low energy home with sleek contemporary architecture and impressive design, 3 Bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Home is located in the sought out Carriage Pointe community. This SOLAR POWERED SYSTEM will minimize your monthly costs, and you are part of saving the world. The large open kitchen that looks into the family room. The large master bedroom suite has a large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual sinks and an over sized walk in shower. The secondary bedrooms are very spacious. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE have any available units?
11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibsonton, FL.
Is 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonton.
Does 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11932 GRAND KEMPSTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

