Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

626 NW 4th Avenue

626 Northwest 4th Avenue · (352) 337-9255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

626 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Fifth Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 626 NW 4th Avenue · Avail. Aug 6

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
626 NW 4th Avenue Available 08/06/20 Available Fall 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - You have to see this great 3 bedroom 1 bath House! No need to feel worried about space in this house, as there is more that enough room. With a good sized kitchen, living room, dining room and back yard, this house feels very spacious. You also have a nice Florida room at the entrance of the house to relax in after a day of studying or work. Located near midtown and downtown, this is an awesome location for students who don't mind a bike ride to campus and like to enjoy the local restaurants near by. This home also provides washer and dryer hookups! Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5796715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 NW 4th Avenue have any available units?
626 NW 4th Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 626 NW 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
626 NW 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 NW 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 NW 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 626 NW 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 626 NW 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 626 NW 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 NW 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 NW 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 626 NW 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 626 NW 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 626 NW 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 626 NW 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 NW 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 NW 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 NW 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
