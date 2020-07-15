Amenities

626 NW 4th Avenue Available 08/06/20 Available Fall 2020! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - You have to see this great 3 bedroom 1 bath House! No need to feel worried about space in this house, as there is more that enough room. With a good sized kitchen, living room, dining room and back yard, this house feels very spacious. You also have a nice Florida room at the entrance of the house to relax in after a day of studying or work. Located near midtown and downtown, this is an awesome location for students who don't mind a bike ride to campus and like to enjoy the local restaurants near by. This home also provides washer and dryer hookups! Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



