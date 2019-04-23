All apartments in Fuller Heights
5703 Water Oak Ln
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

5703 Water Oak Ln

5703 Water Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5703 Water Oak Lane, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Seasonal rental rates from $1,800 to $2,600 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental home located in the gated community of Water Oak within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping center, restaurants, within 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney & Universal attractions.

Queen-sized bed in the master bedroom and guest bedroom. Sofa bed in the den. Basic cable TV and wireless internet included. Phone service is not included. Screened-in patio and open patio, waterfront views, washer/dryer in unit, garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 Water Oak Ln have any available units?
5703 Water Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fuller Heights, FL.
What amenities does 5703 Water Oak Ln have?
Some of 5703 Water Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 Water Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Water Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Water Oak Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5703 Water Oak Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 5703 Water Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5703 Water Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 5703 Water Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5703 Water Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Water Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 5703 Water Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Water Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 5703 Water Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Water Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5703 Water Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 Water Oak Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5703 Water Oak Ln has units with air conditioning.
