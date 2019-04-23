5703 Water Oak Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage internet access

Seasonal rental rates from $1,800 to $2,600 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental home located in the gated community of Water Oak within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping center, restaurants, within 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney & Universal attractions.



Queen-sized bed in the master bedroom and guest bedroom. Sofa bed in the den. Basic cable TV and wireless internet included. Phone service is not included. Screened-in patio and open patio, waterfront views, washer/dryer in unit, garage.