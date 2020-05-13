All apartments in Fuller Heights
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40

5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard · (863) 647-1679
Location

5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL 33860
Imperial Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,400 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping center, restaurants, within 35 minute drive to Tampa and 45 minute drive to Disney & Universal attractions.

Queen-sized bed in the master bedroom and queen-sized bed in the guest bedroom. Digital cable TV and wireless internet are included. Phone service is not included. Screened-in patio, golf course views, washer/dryer in unit, two assigned parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 have any available units?
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 have?
Some of 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fuller Heights.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 does offer parking.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 have a pool?
No, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 have accessible units?
No, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40 has units with air conditioning.
