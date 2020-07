Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This house could be your dream home. This charming home features a two-car garage with tile flooring throughout the interior. You'll be thrilled with the spacious living room, adjacent from the kitchen. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that's equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and a breakfast bar. You can start your weekend off with some barbecuing on the back patio with an enormous amount of backyard space. Make this house your home and apply today!