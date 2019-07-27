All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

719 Ginger Mill Drive

719 Ginger Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Ginger Mill Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Home - Move in Today! - Come see your beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home and move in today! Large 1008 Square Foot Town House that sits on 3,920 Square Foot Lot with screened in back patio.

You'll love the spacious living/dining area which is perfect for entertaining, holiday events, and just relaxing from a typical work day. Spacious bedrooms, and beautiful walk-in shower in the master bathroom.

This beautiful home is moments away from hundreds of restaurants and shops. Near Historical St. Augustine, and only 20 miles from the ocean. Just a short ride to fun in the sun!

Close to Fruit cove Middle School and Julington Creek Elementary School.

Call today to see your new home!

(904) 677-3100

www.rpmsunstate.com

(RLNE5044370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Ginger Mill Drive have any available units?
719 Ginger Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
Is 719 Ginger Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Ginger Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Ginger Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Ginger Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 719 Ginger Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 719 Ginger Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 719 Ginger Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Ginger Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Ginger Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 719 Ginger Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 Ginger Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Ginger Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Ginger Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Ginger Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Ginger Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Ginger Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
