719 Ginger Mill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Perfect Home - Move in Today! - Come see your beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home and move in today! Large 1008 Square Foot Town House that sits on 3,920 Square Foot Lot with screened in back patio.



You'll love the spacious living/dining area which is perfect for entertaining, holiday events, and just relaxing from a typical work day. Spacious bedrooms, and beautiful walk-in shower in the master bathroom.



This beautiful home is moments away from hundreds of restaurants and shops. Near Historical St. Augustine, and only 20 miles from the ocean. Just a short ride to fun in the sun!



Close to Fruit cove Middle School and Julington Creek Elementary School.



Call today to see your new home!



(904) 677-3100



www.rpmsunstate.com



(RLNE5044370)