Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

388 Maplewood Drive Available 05/10/19 Julington Creek Waterfront! - Beautiful lakefront home with black iron fenced backyard and amazing view!



See 3D tour here (mobile friendly):

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZrFntbkCDEK



**Please see below for showing instructions



Available 05/10/2019



Functional, open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the family room. Open the front door to a clean tile entry and formal dining area. Tile and newer carpet found throughout home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage space. Separate, double vanity in the master bathroom, double closets, garden tub, and separate shower. This gorgeous home will not last long! Inquire today!



Additional fees may include:

Pet fee: $200/pet

Lease closing fee: $100



