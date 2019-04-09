All apartments in Fruit Cove
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
388 Maplewood Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:27 PM

388 Maplewood Drive

388 Maplewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

388 Maplewood Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
388 Maplewood Drive Available 05/10/19 Julington Creek Waterfront! - Beautiful lakefront home with black iron fenced backyard and amazing view!

See 3D tour here (mobile friendly):
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZrFntbkCDEK

**Please see below for showing instructions

Available 05/10/2019

Functional, open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the family room. Open the front door to a clean tile entry and formal dining area. Tile and newer carpet found throughout home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage space. Separate, double vanity in the master bathroom, double closets, garden tub, and separate shower. This gorgeous home will not last long! Inquire today!

Additional fees may include:
Pet fee: $200/pet
Lease closing fee: $100

**To request a showing, please go to our Website at PacificoFL.com, click on FEATURED RENTALS, and then click SHOWING REQUEST.
www.pacificofl.com/showing-request-pre-screen-1

(RLNE3511543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Maplewood Drive have any available units?
388 Maplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 388 Maplewood Drive have?
Some of 388 Maplewood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
388 Maplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 388 Maplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 388 Maplewood Drive offer parking?
No, 388 Maplewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 388 Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 388 Maplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Maplewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 388 Maplewood Drive has a pool.
Does 388 Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 388 Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 Maplewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 388 Maplewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 388 Maplewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
