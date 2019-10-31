Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
324 West Betony Branch Way
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
324 West Betony Branch Way
324 West Betony Branch Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
324 West Betony Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come check out this beautiful home. This is a great home in a great neighborhood! Home is available for showings.
Area Schools:
PK-5- Durbin Creek Elementary School
6-8- Fruit Cove Middle School
9-12- Creekside High School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 324 West Betony Branch Way have any available units?
324 West Betony Branch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fruit Cove, FL
.
What amenities does 324 West Betony Branch Way have?
Some of 324 West Betony Branch Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 324 West Betony Branch Way currently offering any rent specials?
324 West Betony Branch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 West Betony Branch Way pet-friendly?
No, 324 West Betony Branch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove
.
Does 324 West Betony Branch Way offer parking?
Yes, 324 West Betony Branch Way offers parking.
Does 324 West Betony Branch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 West Betony Branch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 West Betony Branch Way have a pool?
No, 324 West Betony Branch Way does not have a pool.
Does 324 West Betony Branch Way have accessible units?
No, 324 West Betony Branch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 324 West Betony Branch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 West Betony Branch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 West Betony Branch Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 West Betony Branch Way has units with air conditioning.
