Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County. Downstairs you have a nice living room/dining room combination. There is laminate flooring throughout the downstairs. Nice kitchen with white cabinets and black appliances. Washer/dryer included. Both bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs. Small fenced in yard with back patio! Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.