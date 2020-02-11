259 STONEWELL DR

Amenities
Come over and see this great 5 Bedroom and 4 Bath beautiful home. Completely Refreshed better then New.Upgrades throughout an open floor plan filled with brightness and comfort.Home sits in a large preserve lot.Formal living, formal dining, family room and breakfast nook, the kitchen has 42'' cabinets and a prep island and granite counter tops. Master Bedroom and Guest room is in the first floor. I second floor are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath and the large loft overlooking the back yard and the front of the home. Landry rom has 42'' cabinets, sink and is next to 3 car garage. On the back is a beautiful covert lanai.