Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
259 STONEWELL DR
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:26 PM

259 STONEWELL DR

259 Stonewell Drive · No Longer Available
Fruit Cove
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Cheap Places
Location

259 Stonewell Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come over and see this great 5 Bedroom and 4 Bath beautiful home. Completely Refreshed better then New.Upgrades throughout an open floor plan filled with brightness and comfort.Home sits in a large preserve lot.Formal living, formal dining, family room and breakfast nook, the kitchen has 42'' cabinets and a prep island and granite counter tops. Master Bedroom and Guest room is in the first floor. I second floor are the 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath and the large loft overlooking the back yard and the front of the home. Landry rom has 42'' cabinets, sink and is next to 3 car garage. On the back is a beautiful covert lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 STONEWELL DR have any available units?
259 STONEWELL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 259 STONEWELL DR have?
Some of 259 STONEWELL DR's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 STONEWELL DR currently offering any rent specials?
259 STONEWELL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 STONEWELL DR pet-friendly?
No, 259 STONEWELL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 259 STONEWELL DR offer parking?
Yes, 259 STONEWELL DR offers parking.
Does 259 STONEWELL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 STONEWELL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 STONEWELL DR have a pool?
Yes, 259 STONEWELL DR has a pool.
Does 259 STONEWELL DR have accessible units?
No, 259 STONEWELL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 259 STONEWELL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 STONEWELL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 259 STONEWELL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 STONEWELL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
