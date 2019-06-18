All apartments in Fruit Cove
224 BELL BRANCH LN

224 Bell Branch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

224 Bell Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to 224 Bell Branch Lane. Nestled on the corner lot of a quiet dead-end street in the heart of Julington Creek Plantation, this home has something for everyone! The open concept floor plan and patio leading to a large, fenced backyard make this house the perfect place to entertain and the large corner lot and side-entry garage add excellent curb appeal. Families will love the four spacious bedrooms on a split plan and will also be happy to know that the home is zoned for three A-rated schools! The newly-painted walls and vinyl plank flooring, both in modern gray tones, coupled with the gorgeous, fully-remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, simply take this home over the top! Schedule your showing today and come home to Bell Branch Lane!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 BELL BRANCH LN have any available units?
224 BELL BRANCH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 224 BELL BRANCH LN have?
Some of 224 BELL BRANCH LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 BELL BRANCH LN currently offering any rent specials?
224 BELL BRANCH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 BELL BRANCH LN pet-friendly?
No, 224 BELL BRANCH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 224 BELL BRANCH LN offer parking?
Yes, 224 BELL BRANCH LN offers parking.
Does 224 BELL BRANCH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 BELL BRANCH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 BELL BRANCH LN have a pool?
Yes, 224 BELL BRANCH LN has a pool.
Does 224 BELL BRANCH LN have accessible units?
No, 224 BELL BRANCH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 224 BELL BRANCH LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 BELL BRANCH LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 BELL BRANCH LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 BELL BRANCH LN does not have units with air conditioning.
