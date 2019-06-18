224 BELL BRANCH LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to 224 Bell Branch Lane. Nestled on the corner lot of a quiet dead-end street in the heart of Julington Creek Plantation, this home has something for everyone! The open concept floor plan and patio leading to a large, fenced backyard make this house the perfect place to entertain and the large corner lot and side-entry garage add excellent curb appeal. Families will love the four spacious bedrooms on a split plan and will also be happy to know that the home is zoned for three A-rated schools! The newly-painted walls and vinyl plank flooring, both in modern gray tones, coupled with the gorgeous, fully-remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, simply take this home over the top! Schedule your showing today and come home to Bell Branch Lane!