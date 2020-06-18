3040 Rogers Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Looking for a nice, quiet, single family home? This is it! Very cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located on a very quiet piece of property, true country living! Come relax on your pourch overlooking your own fenced in yard or hang out on your screened patio! Rental is on a well and septic, so no high water/sewer bills! Rent also includeds high-speed internet, Lawn Care and Pest Control! Close to I95 and the Turnpike. Some comon space shared with other tenants and the landlord as the property has several acres. This is a must see!