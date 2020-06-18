All apartments in Fort Pierce South
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3040 Rogers Road

3040 Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Rogers Road, Fort Pierce South, FL 34981
Fort Pierce South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Looking for a nice, quiet, single family home? This is it! Very cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, located on a very quiet piece of property, true country living! Come relax on your pourch overlooking your own fenced in yard or hang out on your screened patio! Rental is on a well and septic, so no high water/sewer bills! Rent also includeds high-speed internet, Lawn Care and Pest Control! Close to I95 and the Turnpike. Some comon space shared with other tenants and the landlord as the property has several acres. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

