Fort Myers, FL
11860 Paseo Grande BLVD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

11860 Paseo Grande BLVD

11860 Paseo Grande Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11860 Paseo Grande Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
WATERFRONT ANNUAL 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage rental in award winning Paseo. Available May 1st. Great location and tons of upgrades. PASEO VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the cinema or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLE BALL COURTS. You will not run out of things to do here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE, this will not disappoint! Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD have any available units?
11860 Paseo Grande BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
What amenities does 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD have?
Some of 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
11860 Paseo Grande BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD offers parking.
Does 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD has a pool.
Does 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD have accessible units?
No, 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11860 Paseo Grande BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
