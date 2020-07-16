11860 Paseo Grande BLVD

Amenities

WATERFRONT ANNUAL 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage rental in award winning Paseo. Available May 1st. Great location and tons of upgrades. PASEO VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the cinema or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLE BALL COURTS. You will not run out of things to do here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE, this will not disappoint! Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities.