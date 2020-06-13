Apartment List
209 Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
140 Estrellita DR
140 Estrellita Drive, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Enjoy paradise when you book your stay at Salty Palms. Newly updated with all new baths, and kitchen. Stay up on the deck to dine under the stars, or relax by the heated pool on the extended pool area.

1 Unit Available
500 Estero BLVD
500 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$8,330
Gateway Villas 498 Listing is a WEEKLY or greater rental. $2275/wk in Jan & feb. $2450/wk in Mar & April. $8330/month March & April Additional Fees: Cleaning Fee $150; 11.5% tax;$25 booking fee; $400 refundable damage deposit.

1 Unit Available
7390 Estero BLVD
7390 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1061 sqft
This lovely condo in Bermuda Dunes has been completely remodeled and decorated with a coastal style and offers spectacular beach and pool views! Immediately after walking through the front door, this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo feels like

1 Unit Available
135 Gulfview AVE
135 Gulfview Avenue, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1963 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Spend your vacation at the beach! This beautifully renovated home situated across the street from the white sandy beach.
1 Unit Available
909 Prescott Street
909 Prescott St, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
5400 sqft
FORT MYERS BEACH AREA Home Features: 5400 Sq Ft. of Panoramic Water Views 3 Bedroom * 3.
Verified

$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened

1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.

1 Unit Available
Green
3160 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! Fully furnished and turnkey with a private screened-in balcony.

1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.

Pelican
1 Unit Available
5929 SW 1st AVE
5929 Southwest 1st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This Annual rental is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath Turnkey that could not be any closer to the Gulf of Mexico. It is located on the southern tip of Cape Coral, directly at the banks of the mighty Caloosahatchee River.

1 Unit Available
14871 Crescent Cove DR
14871 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming updated three bedroom single family cottage style home with an enclosed sunroom. Also has attached garage.

1 Unit Available
11400 Ocean Walk LN
11400 Ocean Walk Lane, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL (6 month minimum); Open starting July 1 to Dec 30, 2020 AT $1200/MTH. plus Utilities. Beach Walk Gardens is a Mediterranean style community that is VERY popular with Snow Birds and full time residents alike.

1 Unit Available
15625 Ocean Walk CIR
15625 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
SHORT TERM FURNISHED: OPEN JANUARY 1 ONWARD. 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. BEACH WALK GARDENS FURNISHED 2 + 2 CONDO. JUST COME WITH YOUR SUITCASE. King in master and Queen in spare and big TV's in each room. Top floor, 2 flights of stairs.

1 Unit Available
16243 Via Solera CIR
16243 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful former model with custom window treatments, upscale designer floor tile, large rooms, huge closets, pantry, breakfast bar, and more.

1 Unit Available
14898 Crescent Cove DR
14898 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully decorated single-family pool/spa home with a two car garage in prestigious Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club, a gated community. Corner property overlooking golf course with privacy landscaping.

1 Unit Available
19871 Chapel TRCE
19871 Chapel Trace, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2963 sqft
AVAILABLE Off Season 7/01/2020 through 11/30/2020 ($3,000 pr mo) and In-Season February, 2021 through March 30, 2021 ($12,000 per mo.

1 Unit Available
18910 Bay Woods Lake DR
18910 Baywoods Lake Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1916 sqft
This immaculate, professionally-designed 1st floor end-unit condo with a private screened-in lanai invites comfort, and exudes modern elegance.

1 Unit Available
15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523
15360 Bellamar Cir 3523, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1043 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach.

1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.

Sorrento
1 Unit Available
23750 Via Trevi WAY
23750 Via Trevi Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
2702 sqft
Spectacular panoramic views to the East and West! Start your morning with sunshine glistening off the water, while in the evenings, wind down with a picture perfect sunset over Estero Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

1 Unit Available
6317 Royal Woods DR
6317 Royal Woods Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1173 sqft
Your rental experience should be all about comfort and convenience. Schedule a 1 on 1 meeting to view this property 'or' Schedule a phone or video call to talk about and/or view this property from the comfort of your home.

Bonita Beach
1 Unit Available
6020 Cypress LN
6020 Cypress Lane, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
1367 sqft
Across the street from beautiful white sand Bonita Beach, this charming Olde Florida style home is a perfect retreat for those looking for a relaxing beach and fishing vacation.

1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Myers Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Myers Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

