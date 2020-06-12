All apartments in Fort Myers Beach
7390 Estero BLVD
7390 Estero BLVD

7390 Estero Boulevard · (239) 300-8779
Location

7390 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
This lovely condo in Bermuda Dunes has been completely remodeled and decorated with a coastal style and offers spectacular beach and pool views! Immediately after walking through the front door, this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo feels like home! Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio overlooking to beach and community pool or relax and watch a movie with the family on the large living room flat screen TV. Bermuda Dunes is located at the South end of Fort Myers Beach and provides residents with easy beach access, a Community pool, tennis courts, BBQ area and shuffleboard courts. Live the Florida lifestyle and enjoy fantastic shopping and dining up and down Fort Myers Beach as well as an easy ride to Coconut Point Mall and Miromar Outlets. Call this your piece of PARADISE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7390 Estero BLVD have any available units?
7390 Estero BLVD has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7390 Estero BLVD have?
Some of 7390 Estero BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7390 Estero BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7390 Estero BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7390 Estero BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7390 Estero BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers Beach.
Does 7390 Estero BLVD offer parking?
No, 7390 Estero BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7390 Estero BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7390 Estero BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7390 Estero BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 7390 Estero BLVD has a pool.
Does 7390 Estero BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7390 Estero BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7390 Estero BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7390 Estero BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7390 Estero BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7390 Estero BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
