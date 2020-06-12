7390 Estero BLVD

Amenities

This lovely condo in Bermuda Dunes has been completely remodeled and decorated with a coastal style and offers spectacular beach and pool views! Immediately after walking through the front door, this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo feels like home! Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio overlooking to beach and community pool or relax and watch a movie with the family on the large living room flat screen TV. Bermuda Dunes is located at the South end of Fort Myers Beach and provides residents with easy beach access, a Community pool, tennis courts, BBQ area and shuffleboard courts. Live the Florida lifestyle and enjoy fantastic shopping and dining up and down Fort Myers Beach as well as an easy ride to Coconut Point Mall and Miromar Outlets. Call this your piece of PARADISE!