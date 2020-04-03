All apartments in Fort Myers Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

7000 Estero BLVD

7000 Estero Boulevard · (239) 896-3437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7000 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
RARE Ft. Myers Beach Condo for RENT! Only available following months: May through August ($3000), September ($2800), October ($2800), November ($3000) and December ($4000) of 2020 - 2021 Season booked. Minimum 28 day stay. Completely remodeled 2/2 condo on the Gulf of Mexico! Enjoy the breeze and incredible Gulf view from your 5th floor unit at the top of the palm trees. A great place for morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Designer remodel completed in 2016, including brand new kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and white shaker cabinets. New vanities with granite counters and new plumbing fixtures. Luxuriously appointed beach front condo with all new furniture, fixtures, flooring & artwork. Brand new AC, enjoy the quiet and security of the new impact resistant sliding glass doors and windows. Signature weathered barn door creates a 2nd master suite. Walk to many restaurants & shopping - Santini Plaza across the street and Pinchers Restaurant 2 doors down on the beach. Keep your boat at the marina across the street. Enjoy a morning stroll on the beach just outside the complex. Friendly, quiet complex. Great place for a vacation get-a-way!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Estero BLVD have any available units?
7000 Estero BLVD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7000 Estero BLVD have?
Some of 7000 Estero BLVD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Estero BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Estero BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Estero BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Estero BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers Beach.
Does 7000 Estero BLVD offer parking?
No, 7000 Estero BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7000 Estero BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Estero BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Estero BLVD have a pool?
No, 7000 Estero BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7000 Estero BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7000 Estero BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Estero BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 Estero BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 Estero BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7000 Estero BLVD has units with air conditioning.
