7000 Estero BLVD

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

RARE Ft. Myers Beach Condo for RENT! Only available following months: May through August ($3000), September ($2800), October ($2800), November ($3000) and December ($4000) of 2020 - 2021 Season booked. Minimum 28 day stay. Completely remodeled 2/2 condo on the Gulf of Mexico! Enjoy the breeze and incredible Gulf view from your 5th floor unit at the top of the palm trees. A great place for morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Designer remodel completed in 2016, including brand new kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and white shaker cabinets. New vanities with granite counters and new plumbing fixtures. Luxuriously appointed beach front condo with all new furniture, fixtures, flooring & artwork. Brand new AC, enjoy the quiet and security of the new impact resistant sliding glass doors and windows. Signature weathered barn door creates a 2nd master suite. Walk to many restaurants & shopping - Santini Plaza across the street and Pinchers Restaurant 2 doors down on the beach. Keep your boat at the marina across the street. Enjoy a morning stroll on the beach just outside the complex. Friendly, quiet complex. Great place for a vacation get-a-way!