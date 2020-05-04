6151 Estero BLVD

Amenities

Your BEACH SHACK in Paradise awaits you!

STILL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS OF JANUARY AND APRIL, 2021



Fort Myers Beach waterfront Condo. This1300+ sq. feet, 2 master bedrooms and 2 bath condo/shack awaits you. This turnkey gem is fully furnished. Generous sized living area & bedrooms. New kitchen, baths, flooring, ceiling fans, appliances & furniture. Laundry located inside the condo. A plane ticket and toothbrush is all that it takes to be ready to move in. Beach access is less then 240 feet from the front door. WOW! Completely Updated Located on Ft Myers Beach across the street from the Gulf of Mexico. White sugar sand beach awaits you. Fantastic shopping, dining, banks, houses of worship, parks and the movie theater are a short walk away. The Outrigger is across the street, and great for happy hours and sunset viewing. Owners took meticulous care of this updated unit and proudly call it their Fort Myers Beach Shack. Come and find out why. You'll want to book this property year after year. Make that call today.