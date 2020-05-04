All apartments in Fort Myers Beach
6151 Estero BLVD

6151 Estero Boulevard · (239) 910-3501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6151 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Your BEACH SHACK in Paradise awaits you!
STILL AVAILABLE FOR THE MONTHS OF JANUARY AND APRIL, 2021

Fort Myers Beach waterfront Condo. This1300+ sq. feet, 2 master bedrooms and 2 bath condo/shack awaits you. This turnkey gem is fully furnished. Generous sized living area & bedrooms. New kitchen, baths, flooring, ceiling fans, appliances & furniture. Laundry located inside the condo. A plane ticket and toothbrush is all that it takes to be ready to move in. Beach access is less then 240 feet from the front door. WOW! Completely Updated Located on Ft Myers Beach across the street from the Gulf of Mexico. White sugar sand beach awaits you. Fantastic shopping, dining, banks, houses of worship, parks and the movie theater are a short walk away. The Outrigger is across the street, and great for happy hours and sunset viewing. Owners took meticulous care of this updated unit and proudly call it their Fort Myers Beach Shack. Come and find out why. You'll want to book this property year after year. Make that call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Estero BLVD have any available units?
6151 Estero BLVD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6151 Estero BLVD have?
Some of 6151 Estero BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Estero BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Estero BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Estero BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6151 Estero BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers Beach.
Does 6151 Estero BLVD offer parking?
No, 6151 Estero BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6151 Estero BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6151 Estero BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Estero BLVD have a pool?
No, 6151 Estero BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 6151 Estero BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6151 Estero BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Estero BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6151 Estero BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6151 Estero BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6151 Estero BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
