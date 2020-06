Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking shuffle board

Gateway Villas 498 Listing is a WEEKLY or greater rental.

$2275/wk in Jan & feb.

$2450/wk in Mar & April.

$8330/month March & April



Additional Fees: Cleaning Fee $150; 11.5% tax;$25 booking fee; $400 refundable damage deposit.

50% due with signed reservation agreement. Balance due 60 days prior to arrival.



Charming 1 bedroom/1 bath fully equipped 4th floor beachfront condo

Maximum Occupancy: SLEEPS (2)



PLEASE SUBMIT AN INQUIRY WITH YOUR DATES AND NUMBER OF PERSONS To Receive a Full Quote.



Direct Beachfront: fresh and modern with a super comfy King bed.



This unit will accommodate 2 persons max. Large kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances and cooking implements. Combination Dining-Living room and a screened balcony with chair seating for enjoying an afternoon happy hour. 65" Flat Screen TV in living area and 55" flat screen TV in bedroom.

Try a fun game of shuffleboard onsite,rent bikes local and explore all that the island offers. Onsite coin operated laundry is available to all owners and guests. No Pets/No Smoking