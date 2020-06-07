All apartments in Fort Myers Beach
4331 Bay Beach LN
4331 Bay Beach LN

4331 Bay Beach Lane · (239) 989-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4331 Bay Beach Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 453 · Avail. now

$4,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Fully Furnished Turnkey Condominium with views overlooking the Estero Back Bay and canals. Casa Marina is located about mid Island at Fort Myers Beach. This is a clean and open 2 bedroom and 2 bath home. Casa Marina is located mid-Island at the quiet south end of Fort Myers Beach. Amenities include community pool, deeded beach access, tennis courts and fishing pier. You are just a short walk to the beautiful beaches of SW FL (or use the convenient EBIA parking area), shopping, restaurants and public marina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Bay Beach LN have any available units?
4331 Bay Beach LN has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4331 Bay Beach LN have?
Some of 4331 Bay Beach LN's amenities include parking, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 Bay Beach LN currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Bay Beach LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Bay Beach LN pet-friendly?
No, 4331 Bay Beach LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers Beach.
Does 4331 Bay Beach LN offer parking?
Yes, 4331 Bay Beach LN does offer parking.
Does 4331 Bay Beach LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Bay Beach LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Bay Beach LN have a pool?
Yes, 4331 Bay Beach LN has a pool.
Does 4331 Bay Beach LN have accessible units?
No, 4331 Bay Beach LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Bay Beach LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 Bay Beach LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4331 Bay Beach LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4331 Bay Beach LN does not have units with air conditioning.
