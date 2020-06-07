4331 Bay Beach LN

Amenities
Fully Furnished Turnkey Condominium with views overlooking the Estero Back Bay and canals. Casa Marina is located about mid Island at Fort Myers Beach. This is a clean and open 2 bedroom and 2 bath home. Casa Marina is located mid-Island at the quiet south end of Fort Myers Beach. Amenities include community pool, deeded beach access, tennis courts and fishing pier. You are just a short walk to the beautiful beaches of SW FL (or use the convenient EBIA parking area), shopping, restaurants and public marina.