4331 Bay Beach LN

Fully Furnished Turnkey Condominium with views overlooking the Estero Back Bay and canals. Casa Marina is located about mid Island at Fort Myers Beach. This is a clean and open 2 bedroom and 2 bath home. Casa Marina is located mid-Island at the quiet south end of Fort Myers Beach. Amenities include community pool, deeded beach access, tennis courts and fishing pier. You are just a short walk to the beautiful beaches of SW FL (or use the convenient EBIA parking area), shopping, restaurants and public marina.