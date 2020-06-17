156 Hercules DR

Amenities

Enjoy living in this spacious two bedroom two bath + den duplex. This unfurnished upper rental comes with a stack washer & dryer and a spacious Florida room with a separate entrance. Enjoy a short walk to the truly fabulous Fort Myers Beach! Or enjoy a relaxing walk to the beautiful back bay. You could see by the photos that it is magnificent! The owners keep the property in excellent condition .They are always painting and upgrading something to improve the property.

It is $30 for the application fee for locals and $45 for out of state residents. Upon approval, deposits are required.

Come and live on Fort Myers Beach, you'll love it! Sorry, no pets allowed.

