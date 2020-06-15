831 Middleton Dr. SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio. Stunning, spacious and ready for move in 1,882 SF, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Powder room, 1 car garage. Master bedroom on first floor, with two walk-in Closets, master bath offers Roman bathtub and separate shower, two separate sinks. Tile flooring in living and dining area; Laminate floors in master bedroom and in upstairs bedrooms. Located in desirable Bradford Place community with gated access and heated pool. Convenient location, near schools, grocery, shopping, parks, fitness center and just minutes to beaches.

HOA- 2 car max restricted per community rules. Association approval required, $200.00 application fee per unit, takes 15 days for association approval.

Reserve this beauty for your move in date, call to make appointment for reviewing it. Landscaping, fertilization and pest control are included in the monthly rent.

Shopping CentersDriveDistance

Oslo Plaza2 min0.5 mi

Vero Strip Center2 min0.6 mi

South Point4 min1.4 mi

Parks and RecreationDriveDistance

McKee Botanical Garden8 min3.7 mi

ELC - Environmental Learning Center16 min7.9 mi

Fort Pierce Inlet State Park22 min12.8 mi

St. Lucie County Aquarium/Smithsonian Marine Station23 min12.9 mi

?Colleges:DriveDistanceIndian River State College27 min14.6 mi

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5260534)