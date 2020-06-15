All apartments in Florida Ridge
831 Middleton Dr. SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

831 Middleton Dr. SW

831 Middleton Drive Southwest · (772) 228-1414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL 32962

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 831 Middleton Dr. SW · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio. Stunning, spacious and ready for move in 1,882 SF, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and Powder room, 1 car garage. Master bedroom on first floor, with two walk-in Closets, master bath offers Roman bathtub and separate shower, two separate sinks. Tile flooring in living and dining area; Laminate floors in master bedroom and in upstairs bedrooms. Located in desirable Bradford Place community with gated access and heated pool. Convenient location, near schools, grocery, shopping, parks, fitness center and just minutes to beaches.
HOA- 2 car max restricted per community rules. Association approval required, $200.00 application fee per unit, takes 15 days for association approval.
Reserve this beauty for your move in date, call to make appointment for reviewing it. Landscaping, fertilization and pest control are included in the monthly rent.
Shopping CentersDriveDistance
Oslo Plaza2 min0.5 mi
Vero Strip Center2 min0.6 mi
South Point4 min1.4 mi
Parks and RecreationDriveDistance
McKee Botanical Garden8 min3.7 mi
ELC - Environmental Learning Center16 min7.9 mi
Fort Pierce Inlet State Park22 min12.8 mi
St. Lucie County Aquarium/Smithsonian Marine Station23 min12.9 mi
?Colleges:DriveDistanceIndian River State College27 min14.6 mi
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5260534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Middleton Dr. SW have any available units?
831 Middleton Dr. SW has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 831 Middleton Dr. SW have?
Some of 831 Middleton Dr. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Middleton Dr. SW currently offering any rent specials?
831 Middleton Dr. SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Middleton Dr. SW pet-friendly?
No, 831 Middleton Dr. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florida Ridge.
Does 831 Middleton Dr. SW offer parking?
Yes, 831 Middleton Dr. SW does offer parking.
Does 831 Middleton Dr. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Middleton Dr. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Middleton Dr. SW have a pool?
Yes, 831 Middleton Dr. SW has a pool.
Does 831 Middleton Dr. SW have accessible units?
No, 831 Middleton Dr. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Middleton Dr. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Middleton Dr. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Middleton Dr. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Middleton Dr. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
