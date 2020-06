Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly Painted & Ready for you! - Cute single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Open to the living and dining area, the open space offers lots of natural light and is flanked with easy care tile through out. The bedrooms are a good size with a full bath in the master and half bath in the guest room. Freshly painted and ready for immediate move in. Two pets are welcome! All applicants are required to meet our basic guidelines for renting. Please review qualification before inquiring as only qualified applicants can be considered.



GROSS MONTHLY INCOME 3x the Rent Amount

First Month Rent & Security Deposit of $1400

Application Fee: $55 per person over 18

Acceptable Credit History

Acceptable Criminal Background Check

No Evictions/Collection Accounts

Verifiable Rental History

Verifiable Employment

Pets considered case by case $150/250 - non-refundable fee



(RLNE5615537)