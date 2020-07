Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Be the first to live in this BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Two car garages, 36'' maple cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, up to 10' vaulted ceilings and professionally designed color packages. Live peacefully but still enjoy the convenience of living close to shopping, dining and excellent schools. Magnolia West is the ideal place for you to call home. Property is having a rear fence installed with two gates.