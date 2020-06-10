All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

2407 DANIELS LANDING DR

2407 Daniels Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Daniels Landing Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this chance of a lifetime to live in the highly sought after community located in the extremely convenient & popular Fleming Island.This Exquisite former model home by Rosewood in Daniel's Landing of Eagle Harbor. Dramatic and Elegant floor plan with high ceilings, crown molding and windows complimenting the estate. The open floor plan has 4 bedrooms plus office, formal living room, family room and extensive lanai making it great flex space for everyone!Gourmet dream kitchen with granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets, large island-great for cooking and entertaining. Lots of design touches though out setting it apart from all the rest. All of Eagle Harbor amenities included. 8/26/19 - Wallpaper removed and interior painting complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR have any available units?
2407 DANIELS LANDING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR have?
Some of 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR currently offering any rent specials?
2407 DANIELS LANDING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR pet-friendly?
No, 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR offer parking?
Yes, 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR offers parking.
Does 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR have a pool?
Yes, 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR has a pool.
Does 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR have accessible units?
No, 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 DANIELS LANDING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
