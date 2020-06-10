All apartments in Fleming Island
2141 STONE CREEK
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2141 STONE CREEK

2141 Stone Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Stone Creek Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Pets. Immaculate! From the outside to the inside, this 2 BR, 2 bath is a real gem. Upgrades thoughout! Granite counters, undermount sinks, stainless steel appliances, tile, laminate and carpet flooring, tray ceilings, plantation shutters and much more. Separate Dining Room. Spacious kitchen is attached to the breakfast nook which leads to pretty screened lanai. Also features attached 2 car garage with private driveway. ALL Eagle Harbor amenities included. Relax and enjoy the Florida lifestyle without any of the work! INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER AND MICROWAVE AS CONVENIENCE ITEMS ONLY. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 STONE CREEK have any available units?
2141 STONE CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2141 STONE CREEK have?
Some of 2141 STONE CREEK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 STONE CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
2141 STONE CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 STONE CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 2141 STONE CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2141 STONE CREEK offer parking?
Yes, 2141 STONE CREEK offers parking.
Does 2141 STONE CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 STONE CREEK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 STONE CREEK have a pool?
Yes, 2141 STONE CREEK has a pool.
Does 2141 STONE CREEK have accessible units?
No, 2141 STONE CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 STONE CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 STONE CREEK has units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 STONE CREEK have units with air conditioning?
No, 2141 STONE CREEK does not have units with air conditioning.
