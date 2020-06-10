2141 STONE CREEK

Amenities

No Pets. Immaculate! From the outside to the inside, this 2 BR, 2 bath is a real gem. Upgrades thoughout! Granite counters, undermount sinks, stainless steel appliances, tile, laminate and carpet flooring, tray ceilings, plantation shutters and much more. Separate Dining Room. Spacious kitchen is attached to the breakfast nook which leads to pretty screened lanai. Also features attached 2 car garage with private driveway. ALL Eagle Harbor amenities included. Relax and enjoy the Florida lifestyle without any of the work! INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER AND MICROWAVE AS CONVENIENCE ITEMS ONLY. NO PETS