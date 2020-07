Amenities

Stunning condo in the heart of Fleming Island. Living here is like being on vacation. This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo is truly a must see! Custom details throughout from the stunning built in foyer bookcases to the crisp, light kitchen featuring glass cabinet doors, stylish subway tile, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy all the amenities that eagle has to offer. 3 pools, golf, tennis, play grounds, boat ramp.