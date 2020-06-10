All apartments in Fleming Island
1174 WILD GINGER LN
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

1174 WILD GINGER LN

1174 Wild Ginger Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1174 Wild Ginger Lane, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Meticulously maintained paired villa in highly sought after gated community Amberwood of Fleming Island Plantation. Popular ''Sage'' plan by Centex Homes has brick accent & wonderful upgrades throughout. Tile floors throughout living area, inside laundry room, large master bedroom with on suite bath includes garden tub, double vanity & separate shower. Gas fireplace with buried tank & extended private screened lanai. Exterior lawn maintenance is included. Community amenities include six clay Tennis Courts, two Basketball Courts, two Sand Volleyball Courts, two covered Pavilions, Children's Playground, not to mention our Junior Olympic Lap Pool, Family Pool and Kids Interactive Fountain Feature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 WILD GINGER LN have any available units?
1174 WILD GINGER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1174 WILD GINGER LN have?
Some of 1174 WILD GINGER LN's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1174 WILD GINGER LN currently offering any rent specials?
1174 WILD GINGER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 WILD GINGER LN pet-friendly?
No, 1174 WILD GINGER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1174 WILD GINGER LN offer parking?
No, 1174 WILD GINGER LN does not offer parking.
Does 1174 WILD GINGER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1174 WILD GINGER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 WILD GINGER LN have a pool?
Yes, 1174 WILD GINGER LN has a pool.
Does 1174 WILD GINGER LN have accessible units?
No, 1174 WILD GINGER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 WILD GINGER LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1174 WILD GINGER LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1174 WILD GINGER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1174 WILD GINGER LN does not have units with air conditioning.

