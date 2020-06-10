1174 WILD GINGER LN

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated pool ceiling fan playground basketball court

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court

Meticulously maintained paired villa in highly sought after gated community Amberwood of Fleming Island Plantation. Popular ''Sage'' plan by Centex Homes has brick accent & wonderful upgrades throughout. Tile floors throughout living area, inside laundry room, large master bedroom with on suite bath includes garden tub, double vanity & separate shower. Gas fireplace with buried tank & extended private screened lanai. Exterior lawn maintenance is included. Community amenities include six clay Tennis Courts, two Basketball Courts, two Sand Volleyball Courts, two covered Pavilions, Children's Playground, not to mention our Junior Olympic Lap Pool, Family Pool and Kids Interactive Fountain Feature.