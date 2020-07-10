35 Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities and cable/ Wi-Fi are included .
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5 N Ocean Palm Villas
5 N Ocean, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
Direct Intracoastal! 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Fully Furnished,1 Car Garage! Enjoy Water Views & Breezes From The Living Room,Master Suite & Patio. Two Story Townhome Style Condo Is 1184 Sq Ft And Is Available To Rent For Three To Twelve Month Terms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533
500 Canopy Walk Ln 533, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
VACATION CONDO BY THE MONTH! 3-4 MONTH DISCOUNTS. ELOQUENTLY DECORATED & VERY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH. FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY EQUIPPED.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Plantation Bay
907 Woodstream Lane
907 Woodstream Lane, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1607 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 907 Woodstream Lane in Volusia County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1275 sqft
Beautiful ocean view from living room and master bedroom. Two bedroom, 2 full bath, and tiled throughout. Utility room with washer/dryer inside unit. Amenities include clubhouse, community pool, and tennis courts. Walk across the street to the beach.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,141
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1301 sqft
Situated in Indian Trails with easy access to I-95. Pet-friendly apartments with screened-in patios in a community with a hammock lounge, off-leash dog park and wildlife observation stations. Residents enjoy complimentary outdoor equipment rentals.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Woods
38 Rosepetal Ln
38 Rosepetal Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1708 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w Fully Fenced Yard - Gorgeous fully fenced 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home, situated on a corner lot in Palm Coast.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
800 Cinnamon Beach Way
800 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL
Studio
$3,750
2003 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - High enough to receive lovely breezes, your sixth-floor balcony is the place to be. Look out over epic views, enjoying your vacation with friends and family.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
27 Ferndale Lane
27 Ferndale Lane, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1862 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Freshly painted. Great location, close to schools, shopping, the beaches, state parks and walking trails. Big privacy backyard!! Spacious kitchen with lots of oak cabinets has a new stove and BOSCH dishwasher.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Harbor
54 Club House Dr
54 Club House Dr, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
665 sqft
Nice and clean condo. Window black-out curtains throughout. Wall to wall laminate wood flooring. 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. Stove, refrigerator, ceiling fans in living and bed room. Washer and Dryer in unit. Pool access and private parking spot.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
26 Bedford Dr
26 Bedford Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Sea Colony Gated Community! Walking distance from the beach! Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with flat screen TVs in living room and master bedroom. Bonus area with a futon and desk. Recently Living room refurnished! Washer/dryer included.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress Knoll
4600 E Moody Blvd 4 O
4600 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
958 sqft
Come to the Pointe ~ Palm Pointe! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath upstairs condo located at Palm Pointe. Granite counters in the kitchen and baths, Master has walk in closet & access to balcony. View of lake from balcony. Washer & Dryer. Premium cable included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
20 Brookside Circle
20 Brookside Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2380 sqft
20 Brookside Circle Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Updated 3 bedroom home in Ormond Beach! - Come visit this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ormond Beach! If you see it, you'll want to make it yours! Walk in to a large family room with
1 of 35
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
35 Fairways Circle
35 Fairways Circle, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
This fantastic 1st floor end unit condo located in the desirable Fairways community is now available for rent.
