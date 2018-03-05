All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:37 PM

6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

6433 Bridgecrest Drive · (813) 653-9676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6433 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1971 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities. This home features a large split bedroom floor plan, an open kitchen with eating area, newer appliances, breakfast bar and granite counter tops, a large screen lanai, custom paved exterior patio, inside laundry, and much much more. Fishhawk features top area schools, tennis, comm pools, parks, walking trails, etc. Rental price includes lawn care. (Home will be repainted and carpet replaced with vinyl plank flooring prior to move in)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have any available units?
6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
