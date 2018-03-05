6433 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great 4 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities. This home features a large split bedroom floor plan, an open kitchen with eating area, newer appliances, breakfast bar and granite counter tops, a large screen lanai, custom paved exterior patio, inside laundry, and much much more. Fishhawk features top area schools, tennis, comm pools, parks, walking trails, etc. Rental price includes lawn care. (Home will be repainted and carpet replaced with vinyl plank flooring prior to move in)