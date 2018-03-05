All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
6430 Bridgecrest Drive
Last updated May 14 2019

6430 Bridgecrest Drive

6430 Bridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6430 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Look no farther! This home has been waiting for you! Open plan 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car garage with screened lanai. Home features tile flooring, split floor plan, and breakfast bar. Walking distance to park square, aquatic club and Palmetto club. The FishHawk Ranch community offers a resort style aquatics center, fitness rooms, nature trails, tennis and basketball courts, an abundance of playgrounds, and monthly farmers markets at the nearby Park Square. Hillsborough County's most sought after community has many restaurants, shopping, a sports complex, and GÇ£AGÇ¥ rated schools. WhatGÇÖs not to love about this home? Call today to schedule a private showing.

Listing Courtesy Of SIGNATURE REALTY ASSOCIATES

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 Bridgecrest Drive have any available units?
6430 Bridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6430 Bridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 6430 Bridgecrest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 Bridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6430 Bridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 Bridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6430 Bridgecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6430 Bridgecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6430 Bridgecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 6430 Bridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6430 Bridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 Bridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 6430 Bridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6430 Bridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6430 Bridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 Bridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6430 Bridgecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6430 Bridgecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6430 Bridgecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
