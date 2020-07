Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come and see this charming Home in Fishhawk Ranch. Exterior offers a beautiful brick exterior as well as the kitchen. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the home with a screened in lanai. Wood flooring, tile and carpet throughout the home. Easy access to A rated schools, park square, community pool, miles of nature trails and community parks. Don't miss out on this home.