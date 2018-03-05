All apartments in Fish Hawk
6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

6312 Bridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6312 Bridgecrest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,067sqft home located in the Fishhawk community. Separate formal dining room and living room with tile flooring. Beautiful hardwood floors in main living area. Beautiful brick awning over stove top. Newer appliance package including oven, microwave, double door fridge and dishwasher. Large eat-in space in kitchen with breakfast bar. Recessed lighting in the kitchen. Interior utility room. Large master bedroom with his and her closets and vanities. Garden tub with separate shower stall. Carpeting in all bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout. Call today to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have any available units?
6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have?
Some of 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
