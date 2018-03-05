6312 BRIDGECREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,067sqft home located in the Fishhawk community. Separate formal dining room and living room with tile flooring. Beautiful hardwood floors in main living area. Beautiful brick awning over stove top. Newer appliance package including oven, microwave, double door fridge and dishwasher. Large eat-in space in kitchen with breakfast bar. Recessed lighting in the kitchen. Interior utility room. Large master bedroom with his and her closets and vanities. Garden tub with separate shower stall. Carpeting in all bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout. Call today to view.