Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a maintenance free living in a great school district? This Fishhawk home checks a lot of boxes, including convenient to not only great schools and neighborhood amenities, but shopping and public parks and recreation facilities. Landlord requires good credit and $4,800 to move in + application fees.