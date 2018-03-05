All apartments in Fish Hawk
6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD
6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

6136 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6136 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Location! Sitting in the heart of Fishhawk, this home is just steps from the Aquatic Center and Park Square. Inside, fresh neutral paint and laminate floors welcome you. Ample storage space in the kitchen, plus a large walk-in pantry and modern appliances will make meal prepping a breeze. The home’s detached 2 car garage can be found off the fully enclosed courtyard. Upstairs, you will find the homes 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including the master suite with a large glass shower, dual sink vanity and a walk-in closet big enough for any sized wardrobe. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That’s $140.00/mo. in included services!

This beautiful home won’t last long – call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have any available units?
6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
