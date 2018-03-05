6136 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Location! Sitting in the heart of Fishhawk, this home is just steps from the Aquatic Center and Park Square. Inside, fresh neutral paint and laminate floors welcome you. Ample storage space in the kitchen, plus a large walk-in pantry and modern appliances will make meal prepping a breeze. The home’s detached 2 car garage can be found off the fully enclosed courtyard. Upstairs, you will find the homes 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including the master suite with a large glass shower, dual sink vanity and a walk-in closet big enough for any sized wardrobe. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That’s $140.00/mo. in included services!



This beautiful home won’t last long – call to schedule a showing today!