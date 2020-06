6123 AUDUBON MANOR BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH POOL HOME IS LOCATED IN THE GUARD/GATED COMMUNITY OF FISHHAWK TRAILS. FRESHLY PAINTED EXTERIOR AND NEW ROOF. THE KITCHEN IS A CHEF'S DELIGHT BOASTING LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL STACKED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, SS APPLIANCES, A WORK ISLAND AND A BUILT IN WINE BAR ACCESSIBLE FROM THE DINING ROOM. THE BREAKFAST NOOK OVERLOOKS THE POOL. THE OPEN & AIRY FAMILY ROOM FEATURES A GAS FIREPLACE SURROUNDED BY STACKED STONE, A BARREL CEILING AND TRIPLE GLASS POCKET SLIDERS THAT OPEN TO THE LANAI. THE DINING ROOM OFFERS A COFFERED CEILING, ART NICHES AND FRENCH DOORS THAT LEAD TO THE FRONT PORCH. THE FORMAL LIVING ROOM FEATURES A COFFERED CEILING, CROWN MOULDING AND GLASS SLIDERS THAT LEAD TO THE LANAI. THE LARGE OFFICE/STUDY HAS A CLOSET AND COULD BE USED AS A BEDROOM. THE MASTER SUITE OFFERS CROWN MOULDING, A DOOR TO THE POOL AND THE MASTER BATH FEATURES HIS & HER VANITIES, A JACUZZI TUB AND A WALK IN SHOWER. THE LARGE BONUS ROOM IS TUCKED AWAY IN THE BACK OF THE HOUSE AND OFFERS A VAULTED BEAM CEILING, A BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER AND GLASS SLIDERS. THE SECONDARY ROOMS ARE SPACIOUS. THIS HOUSE IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH THE SCREEN ENCLOSED POOL & SPA AND THE OUTDOOR KITCHEN. THE LAUNDRY ROOM OFFERS CUSTOM CABINETS AND A SINK. THE THIRD CAR GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO AN OFFICE. THIS GREAT HOME IS SITUATED ON OVER A HALF ACRE LOT! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).