6117 KITERIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room tennis court

Come and see this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIshhawk Ranch home. Close to community pool, tennis courts and club house. Neutral wall to wall carpet in all bedrooms. Ceramic tile floors in all the wet areas. Master suite had a double door entrance and a larger walk in closet.This master-planned community offers25 miles of paved trails, an Aquatic Club with water slide and beach entry, two additional community pools and water park. Community also features "Park Square" with retail shops, office space, fountains, outdoor living room and grass theater area. Come and see it today.