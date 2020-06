6114 AVOCETRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL 4 BED, 3.5 BATH HOME IN GATED AVOCET IN FISHHAWK RANCH. THIS ONE STORY HOUSE FLOWS BEAUTIFULLY FROM ROOM TO ROOM AND INCLUDES AN OFFICE, BONUS ROOM, AND AN ADDITIONAL ROOM OFF THE MASTER WHICH COULD BE A GREAT EXERCISE ROOM OR ANOTHER OFFICE. BREATHTAKING HIGH-VOLUME CEILINGS, CROWN MOLDING, HARDWOOD FLOORS FLOW THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN FEATURES INCLUDE MASSIVE GRANITE ISLAND, GAS COOK TOP, DOUBLE OVENS, A WARMING DRAWER, AND WALK IN PANTRY WITH CUSTOM CABINETS. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS CUSTOM CABINETS IN THE TWO CLOSETS. THE MASTER BATH BOASTS TWO GRANITE TOPPED VANITIES, WALK-IN SHOWER, AND A JACUZZI TUB. TWO BEDROOMS ARE SEPARATED BY LOVELY BUILT IN DESKS AND BOTH CLOSETS HAVE CUSTOM CLOSETS SYSTEMS AND A SHARED BATH. THE BACKYARD DELIGHTS WITH LUSH LANDSCAPING, EXPANDED LANAI, OUTDOOR KITCHEN, HEATED POOL AND SPA, AND KIDDIE FENCE. CHECK IT OUT TODAY BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!