6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE

***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** This charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus huge loft, with a formal dining and living area, add up to create 2,749 square feet of airy living space. Upon entering the home, you’re welcomed by the formal living room to the right and a dining room with access to the kitchen on the left. Both offering plenty of windows for natural light. Beyond the custom tiled foyer, the large family room has attractive built-in shelving, beautifully cased windows allowing for ample natural light and a cozy gas fireplace! Off the family room, you’ll find 3 bedrooms and a shared Jack-n-Jill bathroom with shower/tub combo. The spacious Master Retreat is located at the front of the home and features a casual sitting area and a huge walk-in closet. The en-suite bath with staggered dual basin vanities, garden tub, linen closet, and a separate walk-in shower. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen complete with an abundance of lovely wood cabinetry, granite counters, stunning backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 4-gas burner range, a huge preparation island, and a sizable breakfast nook. This second story bonus area with half bath provides privacy for guests and offers a perfect secondary living space for playroom, movie plex, or roomy office. Relax on the covered back porch or the comfy front porch and enjoy Florida living at its best! This home has a Historical touch with all new feel! ** Take a VIRTUAL 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uVh9yopnVUd&mls=1