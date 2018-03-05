All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE

6025 Churchside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6025 Churchside Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING RENTAL APPLICATION FEES THRU 5/31 SO YOU CAN USE THAT WHERE YOU NEED IT MOST. OTHER APPLICABLE FEES STILL APPLY*** This charming 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus huge loft, with a formal dining and living area, add up to create 2,749 square feet of airy living space. Upon entering the home, you’re welcomed by the formal living room to the right and a dining room with access to the kitchen on the left. Both offering plenty of windows for natural light. Beyond the custom tiled foyer, the large family room has attractive built-in shelving, beautifully cased windows allowing for ample natural light and a cozy gas fireplace! Off the family room, you’ll find 3 bedrooms and a shared Jack-n-Jill bathroom with shower/tub combo. The spacious Master Retreat is located at the front of the home and features a casual sitting area and a huge walk-in closet. The en-suite bath with staggered dual basin vanities, garden tub, linen closet, and a separate walk-in shower. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen complete with an abundance of lovely wood cabinetry, granite counters, stunning backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 4-gas burner range, a huge preparation island, and a sizable breakfast nook. This second story bonus area with half bath provides privacy for guests and offers a perfect secondary living space for playroom, movie plex, or roomy office. Relax on the covered back porch or the comfy front porch and enjoy Florida living at its best! This home has a Historical touch with all new feel! ** Take a VIRTUAL 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uVh9yopnVUd&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6025 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa