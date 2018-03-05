6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Fishhawk Home for Rent with all the fun Fishhawk community features included. Some of the best school options in the Tampa Bay area and only 30 min from Tampa! Ready for 3/7 move in! Waterfront Fenced Backyard with Conservation Wooded area for no backyard neighbors to enjoy gorgeous sunsets overlooking the water view. Gate opens to pond for extra walking space for pets or children. Enjoy this open floorplan with a large open kitchen with breakfast bar, kitchen nook, island and pantry. Dark Mocha Wood Cabinets with Granite counters and matching tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances complete the kitchen with the connections available for gas stove and dryer. All appliances are included! Master bedroom is a generous size and features supersize walk in closet, vanity with granite counters, garden tub and walk in shower. Amazing central fishhawk location with easy access to Tampa, walk to activities! Looking for 550+ credit score, all applications considered. Pets ok with pet fee! No large aggressive breeds. Also a HOA application will need to be processed.