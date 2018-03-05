All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:08 PM

6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE

6021 Gannetdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6021 Gannetdale Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fishhawk Home for Rent with all the fun Fishhawk community features included. Some of the best school options in the Tampa Bay area and only 30 min from Tampa! Ready for 3/7 move in! Waterfront Fenced Backyard with Conservation Wooded area for no backyard neighbors to enjoy gorgeous sunsets overlooking the water view. Gate opens to pond for extra walking space for pets or children. Enjoy this open floorplan with a large open kitchen with breakfast bar, kitchen nook, island and pantry. Dark Mocha Wood Cabinets with Granite counters and matching tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances complete the kitchen with the connections available for gas stove and dryer. All appliances are included! Master bedroom is a generous size and features supersize walk in closet, vanity with granite counters, garden tub and walk in shower. Amazing central fishhawk location with easy access to Tampa, walk to activities! Looking for 550+ credit score, all applications considered. Pets ok with pet fee! No large aggressive breeds. Also a HOA application will need to be processed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE have any available units?
6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6021 GANNETDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa