6008 Tealside Court

New Roof! Cul de Sac Beautiful Cardel w/Elevated Ceilings, Grand Kitchen w/Ample Counters & Cabinets + Oversized Center Island, Walk-in Pantry! Large Breakfast Nook with Wonderful Window! Breakfast Bar overlooking Large Bright Great Room w/triple Sliders & Transom Window, Master Suite w/Master Bathroom ensuite w/Walk-in Shower, Large counter with Dual Sinks & Deep Garden Tub. Secondary Bedrooms nestled by Oversized Guest Bath. Amazing Vaulted Covered Newly Re-Screened Porch for your entertaining plans! Home has been painted outside and inside & ready for you! Sidewalks to the Osprey Club, Aquatic Club & Bevis Elementary! Fishhawk is a Lifestyle Opportunity!



