Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:05 PM

6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE

6006 Churchside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6006 Churchside Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Stunning 5 bedroom3 bath, 3 car garage FishHawk home. Columned front porch charming porch swing, side pergola & screened lanai. Freshly painted interior &exterior. Beautiful quality laminate throughout the home. You will love the architectural details in this beautiful Ashton model home. Soaring 2-story foyer is flanked by formal living and dining rooms on either side, with tray ceilings.windows. Lots of natural light. Sparkling Bohemia Crystal chandeliers accent the foyer and dining room. Open floor plan. Spacious Chef's dream Kitchen overlooks breakfast bar a& large family room, Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, espresso-toned cabinets, granite counter tops, a center prep island, and adjacent breakfast nook. Lots of counter space and cabinetry. Family room features tray ceilings & built-in entertainment center. Master suite features tray ceilings & en-suite master bath, with dual-sink vanity, garden tub, private water closet, & separate shower. Huge 5th bedroom/bonus room with beautiful flooring is expansive and makes a perfect loft or media room. Outdoor space is any hosts’ dream with a partial fence, pergola screened lanai & brick pavers creating a great place to entertain with family & friends. Expansive driveway. Manage your home from any smartphone or computer. This beautifully maintained home is sure to delight. Close to A rated schools, & community amenities. Easy drive to Tampa, airport and beaches. Call to schedule a showing today! You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
