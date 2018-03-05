6006 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Stunning 5 bedroom3 bath, 3 car garage FishHawk home. Columned front porch charming porch swing, side pergola & screened lanai. Freshly painted interior &exterior. Beautiful quality laminate throughout the home. You will love the architectural details in this beautiful Ashton model home. Soaring 2-story foyer is flanked by formal living and dining rooms on either side, with tray ceilings.windows. Lots of natural light. Sparkling Bohemia Crystal chandeliers accent the foyer and dining room. Open floor plan. Spacious Chef's dream Kitchen overlooks breakfast bar a& large family room, Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, espresso-toned cabinets, granite counter tops, a center prep island, and adjacent breakfast nook. Lots of counter space and cabinetry. Family room features tray ceilings & built-in entertainment center. Master suite features tray ceilings & en-suite master bath, with dual-sink vanity, garden tub, private water closet, & separate shower. Huge 5th bedroom/bonus room with beautiful flooring is expansive and makes a perfect loft or media room. Outdoor space is any hosts’ dream with a partial fence, pergola screened lanai & brick pavers creating a great place to entertain with family & friends. Expansive driveway. Manage your home from any smartphone or computer. This beautifully maintained home is sure to delight. Close to A rated schools, & community amenities. Easy drive to Tampa, airport and beaches. Call to schedule a showing today! You will not be disappointed.