Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:27 PM

6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY

6004 Bridgegate Way · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Bridgegate Way, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool Home w/Dense Trees offer Private Tranquil View! 4-bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Office, 3 Car Garage, Fenced yard & plenty of under-roof outdoor entertaining area! This stoned stacked front home has Real Wood Floors as you enter the Front Door! The Vaulted Ceilings depict a Grand Feeling, Kitchen has a Center Island and is dressed in Granite and Stainless-Steel Appliances! Separate Eating space in the kitchen, oversized walk-in Pantry & Built-in Desk makes for a very spoiling Grand Kitchen! Bedrooms are 3 Way Split with 2 Full Guest Baths! Master Bedroom suite with Master Bathroom w/Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and large walk-in shower and Walk-in Closet! Pool area is magnificent with a very large under roof entertainment area. The large Pool area will make many memories! Washer and Dryer provided. Pool Service included. Yard Service in the front yard included. The backyard fenced in area must be maintained by the tenant. Lawnmower left for convenience. Sprinkler system is Reclaim Water, you will love how cost effective!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY have any available units?
6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY have?
Some of 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY offers parking.
Does 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY has a pool.
Does 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY have accessible units?
No, 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
