6004 BRIDGEGATE WAY

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pool Home w/Dense Trees offer Private Tranquil View! 4-bedroom, 3 Bathroom, Office, 3 Car Garage, Fenced yard & plenty of under-roof outdoor entertaining area! This stoned stacked front home has Real Wood Floors as you enter the Front Door! The Vaulted Ceilings depict a Grand Feeling, Kitchen has a Center Island and is dressed in Granite and Stainless-Steel Appliances! Separate Eating space in the kitchen, oversized walk-in Pantry & Built-in Desk makes for a very spoiling Grand Kitchen! Bedrooms are 3 Way Split with 2 Full Guest Baths! Master Bedroom suite with Master Bathroom w/Dual Sinks, Garden Tub and large walk-in shower and Walk-in Closet! Pool area is magnificent with a very large under roof entertainment area. The large Pool area will make many memories! Washer and Dryer provided. Pool Service included. Yard Service in the front yard included. The backyard fenced in area must be maintained by the tenant. Lawnmower left for convenience. Sprinkler system is Reclaim Water, you will love how cost effective!