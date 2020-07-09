5934 JAEGERGLEN DRIVE

Amenities

Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 3 car garage home with a screened pool located in Fishhawk Ranch one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Featuring an open floor plan with both a formal living and dining room, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry and a huge breakfast bar, a large master suite on the 1st floor with walk-in closet, glass enclosed shower, garden tub, and dual sinks, plus a large Family Room and a huge bonus/play room upstairs! This home has it all. Fishhawk residents enjoy access to community pools, parks, fitness, tennis, walking trails, top rated schools and more! Lawn care included. Tenant responsible for pool maintenance