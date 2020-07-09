All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

5934 JAEGERGLEN DRIVE

5934 Jaegerglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5934 Jaegerglen Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Check out this incredible 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 3 car garage home with a screened pool located in Fishhawk Ranch one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities!   Featuring an open floor plan with both a formal living and dining room, open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry and a huge breakfast bar, a large master suite on the 1st floor with walk-in closet, glass enclosed shower, garden tub, and dual sinks, plus a large Family Room and a huge bonus/play room upstairs!  This home has it all.  Fishhawk residents enjoy access to community pools, parks, fitness, tennis, walking trails, top rated schools and more!  Lawn care included.  Tenant responsible for pool maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

