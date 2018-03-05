All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:37 AM

5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE

5920 Phoebenest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Phoebenest Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Check out this great 3 bedroom villa in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities. This unit has recently been updated with new luxury vinyl plan flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, new counter tops, new water heater, new HVAC, and more! Featuring 3 ample size bedrooms, an inside utility room, lots of cabinet and counter space, a large eating area off the kitchen, a master bath with garden tub, glass enclosed shower and dual sinks, and a large open patio with sliding doors from both the living and master bedroom, this is a great home for under $1800 per mth! FH residents enjoy access to multiple community pools, parks, rec centers, fitness, tennis, walking trails, top rated schools and more! Call today to schedule your private viewing! **Initial lease term will end June 30th, 2021**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have any available units?
5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have?
Some of 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

