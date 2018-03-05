5920 PHOEBENEST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Check out this great 3 bedroom villa in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premier master planned communities. This unit has recently been updated with new luxury vinyl plan flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures, new counter tops, new water heater, new HVAC, and more! Featuring 3 ample size bedrooms, an inside utility room, lots of cabinet and counter space, a large eating area off the kitchen, a master bath with garden tub, glass enclosed shower and dual sinks, and a large open patio with sliding doors from both the living and master bedroom, this is a great home for under $1800 per mth! FH residents enjoy access to multiple community pools, parks, rec centers, fitness, tennis, walking trails, top rated schools and more! Call today to schedule your private viewing! **Initial lease term will end June 30th, 2021**