Fish Hawk, FL
5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE

5911 Egret Landing Place · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Egret Landing Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. WOW!! DAVID WEEKLEY HOME on a FABULOUS CONSERVATION LOT! Come see this Immaculate, Better than New, Well-Appointed home tucked away in the charming Egret Landing Village in Fishhawk Ranch. No Backyard Neighbors, Meticulously maintained Sitting on an Giant Fenced CUL DE SAC lot overlooking a Park & Playground! Enjoy the upstairs **BONUS ROOM** loft area that's perfect for a 4th bedroom, playroom or media room. Plenty of Room in the Giant Backyard to add a Pool! A Contemporary open design w/the kitchen at the heart of the home boasting a sweeping view of your spacious family room. Step inside this Lovely Home to a Grand foyer and your eyes are immediately drawn to all the spectacular finishes and picturesque conservation views and beautifully landscaped backyard. Your gourmet kitchen dressed with granite counters, stainless appliances, mosaic tile backsplash and opens to your great room creating a fabulous gathering space! Explore upstairs and find secondary bedrooms are opposite your master suite for added privacy. Your spacious master suite features a private ensuite with expansive vanity, dual sinks and an incredibly Large Walk In Closet! Fishhawk Ranch Community offering ‘A’ Rated Schools, Resort Style amenities in phases 1, 2 and 3, pools, fitness rooms, nature trails, tennis courts, community events, Hartline Bus to MacDill AFB and Minutes to Tampa, Lakeland, the Magic of Orlando, Beaches, Golf, Shopping, Restaurants and More. Come see it in person, You're Gonna LOVE IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE have any available units?
5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE have?
Some of 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE offers parking.
Does 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE has a pool.
Does 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
