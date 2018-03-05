5911 EGRET LANDING PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool media room tennis court

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. WOW!! DAVID WEEKLEY HOME on a FABULOUS CONSERVATION LOT! Come see this Immaculate, Better than New, Well-Appointed home tucked away in the charming Egret Landing Village in Fishhawk Ranch. No Backyard Neighbors, Meticulously maintained Sitting on an Giant Fenced CUL DE SAC lot overlooking a Park & Playground! Enjoy the upstairs **BONUS ROOM** loft area that's perfect for a 4th bedroom, playroom or media room. Plenty of Room in the Giant Backyard to add a Pool! A Contemporary open design w/the kitchen at the heart of the home boasting a sweeping view of your spacious family room. Step inside this Lovely Home to a Grand foyer and your eyes are immediately drawn to all the spectacular finishes and picturesque conservation views and beautifully landscaped backyard. Your gourmet kitchen dressed with granite counters, stainless appliances, mosaic tile backsplash and opens to your great room creating a fabulous gathering space! Explore upstairs and find secondary bedrooms are opposite your master suite for added privacy. Your spacious master suite features a private ensuite with expansive vanity, dual sinks and an incredibly Large Walk In Closet! Fishhawk Ranch Community offering ‘A’ Rated Schools, Resort Style amenities in phases 1, 2 and 3, pools, fitness rooms, nature trails, tennis courts, community events, Hartline Bus to MacDill AFB and Minutes to Tampa, Lakeland, the Magic of Orlando, Beaches, Golf, Shopping, Restaurants and More. Come see it in person, You're Gonna LOVE IT!