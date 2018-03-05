All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5906 Palmettoside Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5906 Palmettoside Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5906 Palmettoside Street

5906 Palmettoside St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5906 Palmettoside St, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
5906 Palmettoside Street Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Fishhawk Home! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Smart home in Town Center area of Fishhawk! Control4 Automated Smart Home- Use smartphone to control lights, door locks which you can receive text alerts when doors lock/unlock/etc. and give every user a different key code so that you can see who is accessing the home and when, T-stats, A/V from anywhere in the world. 3 surround sound zones throughout the house plus 8 zones of distributed audio. Security cameras w/motion based recording. In wall ipads in both the master and kitchen. Projector w/100 drop-down screen will be left in the homes upstairs bonus area/media room. Keyless entry with self-locking system. As you walk through the front door you are greeted by a nice foyer, formal dining room with in wall wine rack with lights and a large den/office. Master bedroom suite along with another full bath and bedroom are on the first floor. The open eat-in kitchen has corian counters with granite backsplash, island, bar seating, gas range, stainless appliances and cherry wood cabinets. Upstairs has two more bedrooms, bonus area and full bathroom. Off the kitchen is your family room that leads out to the screen lanai which is complete with an outdoor mounted flat screen television that will also be left with the home for you to enjoy. Fully fenced yard! Large three car rear loading garage with keyless entry and remotes. Plantation shutters throughout the home and the list goes on! This home has it all! Must see before it is gone! Pets welcome. Lawn care is included. Call agent for details. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and deposit

(RLNE2771236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Palmettoside Street have any available units?
5906 Palmettoside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5906 Palmettoside Street have?
Some of 5906 Palmettoside Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Palmettoside Street currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Palmettoside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Palmettoside Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 Palmettoside Street is pet friendly.
Does 5906 Palmettoside Street offer parking?
Yes, 5906 Palmettoside Street offers parking.
Does 5906 Palmettoside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Palmettoside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Palmettoside Street have a pool?
Yes, 5906 Palmettoside Street has a pool.
Does 5906 Palmettoside Street have accessible units?
No, 5906 Palmettoside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Palmettoside Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5906 Palmettoside Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5906 Palmettoside Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5906 Palmettoside Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa