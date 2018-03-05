Amenities

5906 Palmettoside Street Available 05/01/19 Gorgeous Fishhawk Home! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information.Smart home in Town Center area of Fishhawk! Control4 Automated Smart Home- Use smartphone to control lights, door locks which you can receive text alerts when doors lock/unlock/etc. and give every user a different key code so that you can see who is accessing the home and when, T-stats, A/V from anywhere in the world. 3 surround sound zones throughout the house plus 8 zones of distributed audio. Security cameras w/motion based recording. In wall ipads in both the master and kitchen. Projector w/100 drop-down screen will be left in the homes upstairs bonus area/media room. Keyless entry with self-locking system. As you walk through the front door you are greeted by a nice foyer, formal dining room with in wall wine rack with lights and a large den/office. Master bedroom suite along with another full bath and bedroom are on the first floor. The open eat-in kitchen has corian counters with granite backsplash, island, bar seating, gas range, stainless appliances and cherry wood cabinets. Upstairs has two more bedrooms, bonus area and full bathroom. Off the kitchen is your family room that leads out to the screen lanai which is complete with an outdoor mounted flat screen television that will also be left with the home for you to enjoy. Fully fenced yard! Large three car rear loading garage with keyless entry and remotes. Plantation shutters throughout the home and the list goes on! This home has it all! Must see before it is gone! Pets welcome. Lawn care is included. Call agent for details. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and deposit



