Fish Hawk, FL
5904 WRENWATER DRIVE
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

5904 WRENWATER DRIVE

5904 Wrenwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Wrenwater Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This unique 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home available for rent in the Wren Woods enclave of FishHawk Ranch is a must-see! Located on a corner lot, the home welcomes you with a custom tile mosaic at the entrance.

The office is adjacent to the entry and boasts hardwood floors. The kitchen, complete with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, and a built-in wine rack, has a spacious walk-in pantry that leads to the adjacent utility room with stacked washer and dryer.

The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook, with sliding glass doors leading to the backyard and open lanai. The spacious living room boasts two-story windows, granting plenty of sunlight.

Up the carpeted stairs, which overlook the living room, you'll find the home's three bedrooms, all of which have carpet and ceiling fans. The second and third bedrooms are separated by a full bath. The master bedroom includes an en-suite master bath and a sizable walk-in closet.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control – are included in rent. Call today to see this unique find for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE have any available units?
5904 WRENWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5904 WRENWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 WRENWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
