5904 WRENWATER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This unique 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home available for rent in the Wren Woods enclave of FishHawk Ranch is a must-see! Located on a corner lot, the home welcomes you with a custom tile mosaic at the entrance.



The office is adjacent to the entry and boasts hardwood floors. The kitchen, complete with upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, and a built-in wine rack, has a spacious walk-in pantry that leads to the adjacent utility room with stacked washer and dryer.



The kitchen overlooks the breakfast nook, with sliding glass doors leading to the backyard and open lanai. The spacious living room boasts two-story windows, granting plenty of sunlight.



Up the carpeted stairs, which overlook the living room, you'll find the home's three bedrooms, all of which have carpet and ceiling fans. The second and third bedrooms are separated by a full bath. The master bedroom includes an en-suite master bath and a sizable walk-in closet.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control – are included in rent. Call today to see this unique find for yourself.