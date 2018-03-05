5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET

Amenities

Elegant Fishhawk Garden District, 3077 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths + Bonus Rm, + Office, Master Bedroom 1st Floor + 1 Additional Bedroom & Bath on 1st Floor! Beautiful Wood Floors, Quartz Kitchen and Bath counters! Foyer Entry has Formal Dining Room w/Wood Flooring and Office/Living Room w/Doors & Crown Molding! Kitchen 42”Cherry Cabinets w/Quartz Counters & Breakfast Nook. Great Room is bright & flows easily for entertaining outside on the paver patio w/Pergola Roofing, 2 Additional secondary Bedrooms are upstairs with Bonus Room. Three Car Garage with Portico entry into house. Dedicated 1/2 Bath on Portico Entry! The home is walking distance to Park Square and Aquatic Club! Zones to Fishhawk Creek Elementary, Randall Middle and Newsome HS. Rent includes exterior lawn maintenance and yard chemicals.