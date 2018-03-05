All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET

5902 Palmettoside St · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Palmettoside St, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant Fishhawk Garden District, 3077 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths + Bonus Rm, + Office, Master Bedroom 1st Floor + 1 Additional Bedroom & Bath on 1st Floor! Beautiful Wood Floors, Quartz Kitchen and Bath counters! Foyer Entry has Formal Dining Room w/Wood Flooring and Office/Living Room w/Doors & Crown Molding! Kitchen 42”Cherry Cabinets w/Quartz Counters & Breakfast Nook. Great Room is bright & flows easily for entertaining outside on the paver patio w/Pergola Roofing, 2 Additional secondary Bedrooms are upstairs with Bonus Room. Three Car Garage with Portico entry into house. Dedicated 1/2 Bath on Portico Entry! The home is walking distance to Park Square and Aquatic Club! Zones to Fishhawk Creek Elementary, Randall Middle and Newsome HS. Rent includes exterior lawn maintenance and yard chemicals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET have any available units?
5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET have?
Some of 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET offers parking.
Does 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET have a pool?
No, 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5902 PALMETTOSIDE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
